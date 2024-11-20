American rapper Saafir dies at 54, friend Xzibit pays tribute, ‘Can’t even explain what I’m feeling’

Veteran West Coast rapper Saafir has died at the age of 54. The Oakland star, whose real name was Reggie Gibson, died at 8:45 am on Tuesday, November 19, his former Golden State Project groupmate Xzibit revealed. American rapper Saafir dies at 54 (xzibit/Instagram)

Sharing a photo of Saafir, Xzibit wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment. Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now.”

Xzibit added, “Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro.”

Saafir’s cause of death has not been disclosed. However, the rapper battled several health issues over the years. Hehad a cancerous tumour removed from his spine, following which he started using a wheelchair, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that Saafir died in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Saafir’s career

Xzibit, Saafir and Ras Kass were the rap trio that comprised Golden State Project. Saafir was part of Digital Underground too, People reported. This was a rap group formed back in 1987 with stars like Tupac Shakur and Shock G.

Besides his rapping career Saafir also appeared in the 1993 blockbuster Menace II Society, where he played Harold Lawson alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Samuel L. Jackson and Larenz Tate. He was also featured on the film’s soundtrack. Saafir later bagged a record deal with the late Quincy Jones. Boxcar Sessions was Saafir’s debut album.