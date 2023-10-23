Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Travis Kelce reacts as fans tease him about Taylor Swift, she wears ‘87’ bracelet to his match

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 23, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Taylor Swift wore a friendship bracelet with boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey number 87 at the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not letting the media frenzy affect their romance. As per new pictures from Taylor's latest appearance at Travis' Kansas City Chiefs game, which were reported by Page Six, the pop singer sported a friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce’s jersey number. Later, a video also emerged of Travis reacting to a fan screaming 'Taylor's boyfriend' at him. (Also read: Kelly Clarkson says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL romance is like watching ‘Housewives’: What about the play?)

Taylor sports special friendship bracelet

Taylor Swift has been linked to Travis Kelce since September.

Taylor Swift was all smiles as she attended Travis Kelce’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as per a Page Six report. The Lavender Haze singer cheered from a VIP box, while sporting a friendship bracelet that had the 87 jersey number in between two hearts. She chose a red, oversized Chiefs sweatshirt with a black pleated skirt for the occasion. She was in the stands with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Travis Kelce reacts to being called Taylor's boyfriend

Meanwhile, a video of Travis Kelce is also going viral on social media. In the video, Travis is seen walking along with other security members in what seemed like a security check-in, when a fan screamed, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!” Travis raised his right hand in a fist and cheered along upon hearing this. Fans reacted to this video and added to the comments. "Taylor's finest boyfriend," said one. Another said, "I speak for everyone when I say that we LOVE to see this." "The way he’s owning it YES!! " exclaimed another fan.

More details

Taylor made an appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game on September 24, where she cheered on for Travis. It has resulted in a surge in the NFL viewership. Taylor had accepted his invite to watch him play and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna Kelce.

Later, she also attended another game with her celebrity friend-actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman. Taylor and Travis also made a surprise SNL appearance. Following the SNL show, Taylor and Travis even attended an afterparty, where sources claimed that the duo spent most of the night kissing each other.

