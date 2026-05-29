Travis Scott's ex-GF shares major life update after Air Jordan 1 Low 'Pink' launch: ‘How to buy…’

Travis Scott has a lot happening in his life. On Thursday, it was revealed that the ‘Goosebumps’ rapper and Nike are set to expand their long-running partnership with the release of two new Air Jordan 1 Low colorways, ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’, which arrive on May 29.

Travis Scott's signature Jordan formula returns

Travis Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok(REUTERS)

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The newest Air Jordan 1 Low releases stay true to the design elements that have defined Scott's previous collaborations. Both pairs feature the rapper's trademark reverse Swoosh on the lateral side, ‘Cactus Jack’ branding across the medial panel, and his signature smiley-face logo embroidered on the heel.

While the overall blueprint remains familiar, the two versions offer distinct color treatments.

The 'Shy Pink' edition combines sail and soft pink tones for a cleaner aesthetic, while the "Tropical Pink" pair leans into bolder shades of red, pink, and white for a more vibrant look.

New details separate this release from earlier versions

Although the sneakers retain many of the signature elements fans have come to expect, Nike has introduced a few subtle updates. A heart graphic appears beneath the classic Nike branding on the left tongue tag, adding a new visual detail not seen on previous Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low releases. Matching heart-and-arrow graphics are also featured on the insoles.

Travis Scott's ex shares major update

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Scott's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner, shared a big but unrelated update on her social media. The 28-year-old's cosmetics brand is introducing its summer line soon. “watermelon sweetness is coming soon…” the caption of the Instagram post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Scott's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Kylie Jenner, shared a big but unrelated update on her social media. The 28-year-old's cosmetics brand is introducing its summer line soon. “watermelon sweetness is coming soon…” the caption of the Instagram post read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why every Travis Scott Jordan release draws attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why every Travis Scott Jordan release draws attention {{/usCountry}}

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Few modern sneaker collaborations generate as much anticipation as a Travis Scott Air Jordan launch. The reverse Swoosh design has become one of the most recognizable features in sneaker culture, helping distinguish Scott's releases from standard Air Jordan models.

As a result, the upcoming ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’ editions arrive with expectations that extend well beyond their colorways.

Release date and availability

Both colorways will officially launch on Friday, May 29. The sneakers will be available through Nike's SNKRS platform as well as select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

Nike is also expanding the release beyond adult sizing, with both styles launching in little kids' sizes as part of the collection.

Retail pricing revealed

Adult versions of both the ‘Shy Pink’ and ‘Tropical Pink’ Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers will retail for $155.

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Little kids' sizing will be available for $80.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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