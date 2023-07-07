TXT and Jonas Brothers' collab for electrifying music video, ‘Do It Like That’

K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER, better known as TXT, has joined forces with the iconic Jonas Brothers for an electrifying collaboration that is set to take the music world by storm. Their latest track, "Do It Like That," produced by the renowned Ryan Tedder, dropped at midnight on various digital music platforms, accompanied by a vibrant and energetic music video. TXT and the Jonas Brothers team up for an electrifying collaboration, releasing the track "Do It Like That" produced by Ryan Tedder.(HYBE)

Directed by the talented Yongsoo Kwon, the music video kicks off with the Jonas Brothers jamming on their instruments, their voices harmonizing effortlessly. As the video progresses, TXT makes their grand entrance, adding their unique K-pop flair to the mix. The result is a poptastic party that will leave fans dancing and craving more.

This collaboration comes amidst an already successful year for both groups. In January, TXT soared to new heights with their album "The Name Chapter: Temptation (EP)," claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement marked their first No. 1 project on the chart and their seventh entry in the top 10. In fact, their EP became the longest-charting K-pop album released in 2023 on the esteemed Billboard 200.

TXT's triumph on the charts also led them to dominate the Artist 100 chart, further solidifying their position as rising stars in the music industry. The group made their U.S. late-night TV debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they wowed audiences with a captivating performance of "Sugar Rush Ride" from their album "Temptation."

The Jonas Brothers' album "The Album" recently claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, marking their fourth chart-topper. Additionally, the album reached No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with. With seven top 10 albums under their belt, including three No. 1 hits, the Jonas Brothers continue to captivate audiences with their infectious pop anthems.

Fans of both TXT and the Jonas Brothers can now revel in their collaborative masterpiece, "Do It Like That." The track and its accompanying music video perfectly blend the best of K-pop and JoBro pop, creating a musical fusion that will leave listeners enchanted.