Videos show KK ‘sweating badly’ at concert; fans blame authorities, say: ‘AC wasn’t working, he complained'

Singer KK's fans have been sharing video from his last concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. A few video also show him sweating profusely on stage, wiping his face with a towel and also complaining about the air conditioning at the venue. (Also read: KK death news live updates: Singer's family to arrive in Kolkata today, postmortem report awaited)

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. While the singer's body has been sent for autopsy, doctors suggest that a heart attack could be the likely cause behind his death.

While KK looked ‘fit’ during his last performance--as many fans had pointed out--some also blamed the concert authorities for not ensuring proper air conditioning at the venue. “AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasn't an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority's negligence. Not KK,” wrote a fan and added a video with his tweet.

Another fan reposted a video and asked,"Is it just me or he was sweating profusely!" A tweet read, “Maybe if KK didn't perform last night in that closed and over-crowded auditorium, he would have been still alive today. We could see he was sweating a lot and uncomfortable. Still he had performed for his fans. Because of poor management, we have lost a gem." A fan tweeted, “Next time let there be proper working conditions. He performed while sweating profusely. No AC there. People do have heat strokes n cardiac arrests do occur due to dehydration from heat. Also let there be immediate CPR and defib at public places and hotels. Not KK .. safety pls.”

KK, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, also performed at Nazrul Manch on Monday evening in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was supposed to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

