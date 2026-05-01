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Voice of UP opens registrations: Fever FM and HT Media launch U.P.'s biggest voice talent hunt

Participants can register for ₹199 onwards on the Live Hindustan App.

May 01, 2026 03:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Fever FM, in collaboration with Hindustan, has opened registrations for Voice of U.P., a statewide voice talent hunt across Uttar Pradesh, where winners stand a chance to win prizes worth 10 lakh.

Fever FM and Hindustan launch Voice of U.P., a talent hunt in Uttar Pradesh with 10 lakh in prizes.

The competition, a joint initiative by Fever FM, Live Hindustan and Hindustan, invites entries across four categories — Singing, Poetry/Spoken Word, Stand-Up Comedy, and Radio Presenting. Registration starts at 199 for a single entry, 299 for multiple entries, and 399 for more than two categories.

Participants can register via the Live Hindustan App until May 31, 2026.

The campaign was officially launched at an event in Lucknow on April 27, attended by Malini Awasthi, retired IAS officer and Advisor to the Chief Minister Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh, actor Sharib Hashmi, and storyteller Laksh Maheshwari.

Speaking at the launch, Malini Awasthi said, “There was never a shortage of talent — there was just no one reaching it.” Awanish Kumar Awasthi added that Uttar Pradesh’s perception has transformed dramatically: “Give the artists from our villages and small towns even a small opportunity — and they can go very far. All that’s needed is for one door to open.”

 
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