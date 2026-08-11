‘We cultivated ganja for medical purposes’: Kunal Ganjawala reveals British-era family history, recalls surname jokes

Singer Kunal Ganjawala has shared details of his family history. The singer, who made waves with songs like Bheege Honth Tere and Salaam Namaste, shared the story behind his surname and the occupation of his forefathers during the times of the British reign. While the surname Ganjawala has always been a subject of jokes and raised questions, Kunal says that there is some history linked with it.

The story behind the Ganjawala surname

‘This is the genuine history’: Kunal Ganjawala on surname jokes, British-era ganja cultivation and Balochi Hindu roots.

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Speaking of his family history, Kunal stated that his forefathers engaged in growing marijuana for medicinal purposes during the British Raj era. In an interview by Dubai-based radio jockey and content creator Parikshit Balochi, Kunal revealed that his family grew marijuana.

“In the British era, we used to harvest marijuana for medicinal needs. This vocation existed prior to 1942, before the Quit India Movement. We cultivated ganja, and we provided the yield to the government. My father informed me that we had tax exemptions... because the British procured it from us and had granted us the title Rao Saheb. We used to grow it for medical purposes, and they would create opium-based injections for cancer patients,” Kunal revealed.

Kunal elaborated that his forefathers were not acting against the law. Their occupation was a recognised one and their occupation fell under the jurisdiction of the British government. He revealed that his family was recognised as licensed pharmacists during that time and ultimately, this work came to an end around the period of the Quit India Movement.

Kunal has heard plenty of jokes about his surname

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{{^usCountry}} Despite having such a history attached to his surname, Kunal confessed that his last name has always served as a subject of fun among people. While some people were interested in knowing its meaning, others made fun of it just for the sake of it. “Occasionally, individuals are fascinated by my last name, while at times they tease me about it. But this is the genuine history People would joke, ‘Oh, ganjewala, do you have goods?’ And I would clarify that I neither smoke nor partake in such substances,” Kunal said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite having such a history attached to his surname, Kunal confessed that his last name has always served as a subject of fun among people. While some people were interested in knowing its meaning, others made fun of it just for the sake of it. “Occasionally, individuals are fascinated by my last name, while at times they tease me about it. But this is the genuine history People would joke, ‘Oh, ganjewala, do you have goods?’ And I would clarify that I neither smoke nor partake in such substances,” Kunal said with a laugh. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the account about his surname, Kunal also shared that he belongs to the Balochi Hindu ethnicity.

About his work

Kunal Ganjawala has been releasing music over the past few years. His recent music are in several Indian languages other than just Hindi. Some of the recent songs include Ram Sita Ram and Divas Tujhe He Phulayache which were released in 2026 as well as Sukh Aale from Gaurishankar, O Jane Jaan from Jhor, Hariye Jai from Bahurup, Yeh Zammen Yeh Aasman featuring Suzanne D'Mello, Abba Entha Hudugi from Rona, Majhi Jaanu with Sonali Sonawane and Thank You Dugga Maa with Mitali Roy, all of which were released in 2025.