We have much wider scope of regional cinema now: Darasing Khurana

Actor Darasing Khurana is exploring all mediums to make a mark as an actor. He shot for a Punjabi film, has won a reality show, will be doing a Marathi film next and is currently shooting for an international song.

After wrapping up the Lucknow-leg portion of the song, the actor says, “We shot in front of the Rumi Darwaza and Bhool Bhulaiya. Sung by international singer 60Wrap$$, it’s being shot in three different countries. The Indian portion we are shooting in Lucknow and after this Jaipur as both cities show the rich heritage and culture of India. Thereafter, the song will be shot in Spain and Canada with different sets of artistes.”

He has been here earlier too. “I was a part of the crew when Satish Kaushikji was shooting for Kaagaz here. That was a learning experience as I wanted to observe the intricacies of shooting which has helped me a lot in my acting. Besides, I am a brand ambassador for a group in city. So, Lucknow has become a kind of second home for me.”

Khurana is making a debut in films with the Punjabi action-comedy Bai Ji Kuttange, where he is paired opposite Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. “It’s a good omen then she became Miss Universe and it’s her acting debut as well. We were initially planning to release it in 11 countries but now it’s going to be a bigger release and we will be dubbing it in the languages spoken in Indonesia and the Philippines. In India, for now, we plan to release it in theatres in Punjabi language only. However, OTT platforms also want to release it in dubbed versions. So, we have a much wider scope of regional cinema now.”

He will next be playing a parallel lead in a Marathi film that’s based on a drama. “I am not allowed to talk about it but it’s a beautiful script,” he says. Khurana has also won the dating reality show Love me Hear me Seeme hosted by Shilpa Shetty for an OTT platform.

Besides acting, he is actively involved in philanthropic works. “I was a fashion stylist before I became Mr India in 2018 and have been a fashion consultant with Hrithik Roshan, Vidyut Jamwaal, Sushant Singh Rajput and others. After Sushant’s demise I started talking to people and helping them out with depression. I established a foundation which helps people suffering with mental illnesses. Also, as a brand ambassador with a blood stem cell registry, I work for patients suffering from blood cancer and thalassemia. The satisfaction I get in this is what makes me work harder,” says the actor who hails from Parbhani, Maharashtra.