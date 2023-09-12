Westlife to perform in India with The Wild Dreams tour in November. Check details

Popular Irish music group Westlife is set to enthral fans in India as the band travels to the country for its much-anticipated The Wild Dreams Tour this November. The group comprises Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne.

Westlife fans will see the group perform in India this year.(AP)

The global best-selling pop band will perform live in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi as part of the India leg of The Wild Dreams Tour. The show will begin in Mumbai after which Westlife will perform in Bengaluru and then in Delhi.

The tour will kick-off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25 and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

"India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!" Westlife said in a statement.

During the concerts, the group is expected to perform their greatest hits including Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, Uptown Girl and Hello My Love as well as fresh pop anthems such as Star Light and Alone Together from the 2021 special-edition studio album Wild Dreams, released to critical acclaim.

The global pop sensation kicked off the tour in 2022 performing across the UK, including a sold-out headline show at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. This year, the tour has travelled across a few more cities in Europe, the UK as well as the USA and will soon go to China, the Middle East and South Africa.