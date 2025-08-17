What happened to Jackson Wang? Fan event canceled as GOT7 star hospitalized

GOT7 idol Jackson Wang was rushed to the hospital after a sudden case of food poisoning, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled fan signing event. Taiwanese media outlet ET Today released a report that stated the 31-year-old rapper had to be taken to the emergency room on August 15 after he fell seriously ill while overseas. GOT7's Jackson Wang was hospitalized after a serious case of food poisoning.(instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)

In a statement released on X, Wang’s label Team Wang Records confirmed the news, mentioning that the South Korean boy-group member was hospitalized around midnight and was advised to get ample rest by the medical team. Hence, the Music Korea fan meeting that was scheduled for the same day had to be canceled by organizers.

Team Wang’s official statement

The record company, which was founded by Wang himself, apologized for the abrupt cancellation of the signing event and stated that it was done to prioritize Jackson’s health. Doctors recommended Wang to take adequate rest in order to make a full recovery, preventing him from attending the fan meeting. They also assured that another signing event will be scheduled as soon as the Hong Kong born musician fully recovers, and meanwhile refunds will be issued for those who purchased tickets for the canceled event.

The news has led to an outpouring of concern and ‘get well soon’ messages from fans worldwide, many of whom commented on Team Wang Records’ X post wishing the idol a speedy recovery.

New album and upcoming tour

The news about Wang's health scare landed just a few weeks after his highly-anticipated third studio album, Magic Man 2 was finally released on July 18. The follow-up to his 2022 album Magic Man, the project offers 11 new tracks across genres and sentiments in an experimental soundscape unlike his earlier work. The follow-up album was due to be released in 2023 but has been delayed multiple times and eventually pushed to this year.

Despite his recent hospitalization, Jackson is expected to return to the stage this October, kicking off the Magic Man 2 tour in Bangkok, Thailand on October 3 and 4.

A Hong Kong native, Jackson Wang is not only a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, but also works as a solo artist, producer, and record label founder. He was a seasoned fencer before his musical career. Jackson’s genre-bending style that pushes beyond artistic boundaries, has made him one of the most prominent Asian artists on the global stage. In one of his latest international features, the idol appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which aired on July 12.