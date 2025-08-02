‘Good news jaldi denge’: Raghav Chadha leaves Parineeti Chopra stunned with baby hint on Kapil Sharma’s show

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are all set to appear on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show today (Saturday). During a conversation with Kapil, Raghav dropped a surprising hint about their plans to start a family, leaving Parineeti visibly stunned. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra grace The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Raghav Chadha hints at Good News on Kapil Sharma's show

In the upcoming episode, Kapil shares a personal anecdote about how his own mother skipped straight to “grandkid mode” as soon as his wife entered the house, and advised the newlyweds to plan early—or prepare for the pressure cooker. Following this, Raghav casually drops his bombshell, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)."

Parineeti’s expression was a mix of shock and trying hard not to burst into laughter. When Kapil pushes further, asking, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddu bantne lage kya?” (Is there good news? Are sweets being distributed yet?), Raghav chuckles and replies with a sly smile, “Denge (we will give it)… at some point.”

On Saturday, Parineeti also took to Instagram to share photos from their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The pictures showed the couple enjoying themselves with Kapil, laughing wholeheartedly. One picture even captured them playing the traditional post-wedding game of finding a ring in a bowl. Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote, “This episode bringing out the crazy in us! 🙈 Is the last one your fav too? 😂 Tonight at 8pm, on Netflix.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s marriage

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in the presence of family and several political dignitaries, including Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. They tied the knot on 24 September 2023 at the luxurious Leela Palace in Udaipur, following a series of intimate pre-wedding celebrations.