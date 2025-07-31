Parineeti Chopra cracks up as Raghav Chadha recreates her ‘sensations’ dialogue on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch

Politician Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are the next guests on the Saturday episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The couple spoke about everything from love at first sight to marriage, with Raghav cracking Parineeti up with his recreation of her famous ‘sensations’ dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had a ball on The Great Indian Kapil Show if the promo is anything to go by.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha on Kapil Sharma’s show

The promo for the Saturday episode of Kapil’s show dropped, which saw the ‘power couple’ Parineeti and Raghav walk out. When Kapil mentions that Raghav is barefoot, he mentions that his shoes were stolen backstage. Krushna and Kiku, as Mona and Sona, soon walk out with his shoes, call him jiju (brother-in-law), and insist they pay him money to complete the rasam (tradition). Raghav jokes about how they want to take money out of a politician’s pocket.

After a few jokes about marriage and love, Parineeti insists it was love at first sight for Raghav. When Archana Puran Singh asks the politician if he ever wanted to get into acting, he jokes about every politician having an actor inside them. He also points out that Bollywood has enough politics, which Parineeti agrees to. Kapil then jokingly asks Parineeti if Raghav helps out at the house or if he complains of ‘sensations’, leading the politician to recreate it and the actor cracking up. The episode will air on 2 August on Netflix.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

There have been rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating each other since March 2023, though the couple remained mum about it. In May 2023, they got engaged in Delhi and married in a lavish wedding in September the same year in Udaipur. In the episode’s promo, Kapil joked about how the couple got married with only ‘20 guests’ and how he didn’t make the list. When Parineeti defended herself and asked why Kapil didn’t invite her to his wedding, he joked about her coming to the next one.