Parineeti Chopra manifests Raghav Chadha ‘will never become Prime Minister’; here's why

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are all set to bring their charm and chemistry to The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a newly released promo, the couple appear candid and playful as they talk about their first meeting, their relationship, and share a few laughs with host Kapil Sharma and his team. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra grace The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at The Great Indian Kapil Show

The promo begins with Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra entering the show hand-in-hand, but what instantly catches Kapil Sharma’s eye is Raghav’s bare feet. Jokingly, Kapil asks whether Raghav had manifested that he would come barefoot on the show after getting married. Raghav then reveals that his shoes were stolen—prompting a hilarious moment as Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda walk in holding the shoes and demanding money in return.

During the episode, Parineeti shares that she first met Raghav in London and, out of curiosity, Googled “Raghav Chadha height” right after their meeting. Raghav also delivers a witty punchline: “Yeh jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha, ‘I’ll never ever marry a politician,’ aur politician se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, ‘Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India (Whatever she says, the opposite happens. She once said, 'I’ll never ever marry a politician,' and then ended up marrying one. Now every morning, I wake her up and say, 'You say it—Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India'),” leaving the audience in splits.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2023. The wedding was attended by close friends, family, and several notable names from both the entertainment industry and the world of politics.

Parineeti Chopra’s recent and upcoming work

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. She will next appear in a Netflix web series produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D'Silva. The title and further details of the series are yet to be officially announced.