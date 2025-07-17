Ajay Devgn savagely roasts Ravi Kishan's marriage, Navjot Singh Sidhu's career on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch

Actors Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Deepak Dobriyal will be the guests on the next episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil show to promote their upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. In a promo for the episode, Ajay can be seen savagely roasting the host Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ravi and others on the show. Ajay Devgn made everyone crack up with laughter on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Ajay Devgn roasts on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Early on in the promo, Kapil asks Ajay a question from ‘Gangaram ji from Bhilai’, about why he’s so serious on a comedy show when he has hit comedy films like Golmaal. He hits back, “I earn a paycheck from the films I do. When I come here, you’re the one cashing in.”

Ajay also roasts Sidhu about ‘throwing in a handkerchief’ in cricket and politics, joking how he has laid out a full bedsheet. When Kapil points out that Ravi likes to touch his wife’s feet before he goes to sleep, making Mrunal go ‘aww’. Ajay, however, says, “The more guilty a man is, the more he touches his wife’s feet.”

He also joked that politicians like Ravi should never be handed a mic and that Kapil lost weight everywhere, including his nose. Kapil can’t stop laughing as he says, “Aaj front foot mei khel rahe hai Ajay sir. (Ajay sir is playing on the front foot today)”

Fans seemed excited for the episode, going by the promo. One person commented, “When an introvert getting comfortable.” Another wrote, “Ajay devgan the the best actor, comedian.all rounder.” A fan even commented, “Gajab kar diya Ajay paji ne..Lagta hai ab subscription lena padega....(Ajay killed it…looks like I need to take a subscription)”

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film will be released in theatres on 25 July.