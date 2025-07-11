Even Kajol can't stop laughing after being shown Ajay Devgn's ‘finger step’ from Son of Sardaar 2

Ever since the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 dropped, the lead actors’ ‘finger dance’ is all anyone can speak of. And it looks like Kajol is no different, because in an interview with Miss Malini, she joked about how her husband is a ‘smart’ dancer. (Also Read: Son of Sardaar 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn trolls Pakistan, Mukul Dev makes final movie appearance; fans miss Sonakshi Sinha) Kajol reacted to Ajay Devgn's 'finger dance' from Son of Sardaar 2 song.

Kajol on Ajay Devgn’s ‘finger step’

In the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay and Mrunal pull off a quirky dance move. They link hands and point fingers in sync, which left the Internet in splits and sparked a meme fest. Kajol also reacted to the ‘finger dance’, bursting into laughter as soon as she saw the move. She also playfully says, “I think Ajay Devgn is one of the best dancers we have in the film industry. Because he is the only person now who is able to dance with his fingers.”

Kajol pointed out that there was a time when actors would walk to the beat of music, but all Ajay needs to do is count with his fingers. “Pehle hota tha ki chal ke aate the toh music uske hisaab se banta tha. Abhi toh sirf ungliyon se kar rahe hain. Ek..do..teen..chaar. (Earlier, music used to be made according to an actor’s walk. Now they just count with their fingers. One, two, three, four). I think he is one of the smartest dancers we have in the film industry”

About Son of Sardaar

The trailer of Son of Sardaar 2 was launched in Mumbai on Friday. The film will be released in theatres on 25 July. It is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev star in it. The first Son of Sardaar was directed by Ashwni Dhir and released in 2012.