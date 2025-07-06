Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kajol opens up about husband Ajay Devgn’s fight with YRF: ‘I felt helpless’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 03:59 PM IST

In 2012, Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films had locked horns over Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s box office clash. Ajay had filed legal complaint against YRF.

Actor Kajol recently shared the emotional turmoil she experienced during the 2012 box office clash between her husband Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar and Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She said she was caught in the middle of the dispute, adding that she felt helpless during that time. Also read: Kajol wasn't invited to Jab Tak Hai Jaan premiere: Ajay Devgn

Kajol was affected during the clash between Ajay Devgn's production house and Yash Raj Films over the release of Son of Sardaar in 2012.
Kajol was affected during the clash between Ajay Devgn's production house and Yash Raj Films over the release of Son of Sardaar in 2012.

Kajol looks back

During an interview with Lallantop, Kajol spoke about being stuck in the middle of a spat between her husband Ajay Devgn and her friend Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It was during the 2012 box office showdown between Ajay’s film Son of Sardaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s project Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Reflecting back on the controversy, Kajol said, “Fights are always difficult, especially when they remain unresolved for some time. At that point, when you have a situation like that in front of you, both parties were standing for themselves. As somebody who was connected to both sides, I felt helpless. You have to wait for time to pass so that the feelings subside. So that things can become ok again.”

She added, “Change is change, it is neither good nor bad. It is written somewhere that change is eternal. It is the only thing which is constant.”

Back in 2012, Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films had locked horns over Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s clash at the box office. Ajay had filed a legal complaint against YRF accusing them of indulging in unethical business practices over the number of screens allotted to Jab Tak Hai Jaan that released on the same day as Ajay’s Son of Sardaar. Both films were released on November 13.

Kajol’s recent film

Kajol was most recently seen in the horror film Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The film received mixed reviews overall. Next, she will be seen in Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will be released on July 25 on JioHotstar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol opens up about husband Ajay Devgn’s fight with YRF: ‘I felt helpless’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On