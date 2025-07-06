Kajol opens up about husband Ajay Devgn’s fight with YRF: ‘I felt helpless’

Actor Kajol recently shared the emotional turmoil she experienced during the 2012 box office clash between her husband Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar and Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She said she was caught in the middle of the dispute, adding that she felt helpless during that time. Also read: Kajol wasn't invited to Jab Tak Hai Jaan premiere: Ajay Devgn Kajol was affected during the clash between Ajay Devgn's production house and Yash Raj Films over the release of Son of Sardaar in 2012.

Kajol looks back

During an interview with Lallantop, Kajol spoke about being stuck in the middle of a spat between her husband Ajay Devgn and her friend Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It was during the 2012 box office showdown between Ajay’s film Son of Sardaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s project Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Reflecting back on the controversy, Kajol said, “Fights are always difficult, especially when they remain unresolved for some time. At that point, when you have a situation like that in front of you, both parties were standing for themselves. As somebody who was connected to both sides, I felt helpless. You have to wait for time to pass so that the feelings subside. So that things can become ok again.”

She added, “Change is change, it is neither good nor bad. It is written somewhere that change is eternal. It is the only thing which is constant.”

Back in 2012, Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films had locked horns over Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s clash at the box office. Ajay had filed a legal complaint against YRF accusing them of indulging in unethical business practices over the number of screens allotted to Jab Tak Hai Jaan that released on the same day as Ajay’s Son of Sardaar. Both films were released on November 13.

Kajol’s recent film

Kajol was most recently seen in the horror film Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The film received mixed reviews overall. Next, she will be seen in Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will be released on July 25 on JioHotstar.