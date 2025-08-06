What happened to Sheila Jordan? GoFundMe launched for popular jazz singer

American jazz singer Sheila Jordan's daughter has come up with a GoFundMe fundraiser for her 96-year-old mother, stating that she is “not doing well.” Tracey Jordan, who is organizing the fundraiser to get $120,000, stated that Sheila is no longer admitted to the Actors Fund Nursing Home, where she was getting round-the-clock care for 100 days. Sheila Jordan's daughter launches GoFundMe for jazz singer's hospice care.(X/@A_BroadSpectrum)

“She is now at home under hospice care through her Medicare coverage. Unfortunately, Medicare only provides 10 hours of Home Hospice Care Aide services per week. Per WEEK,” read the GoFundMe page.

What happened to Sheila Jordan?

The renowned jazz vocalist and NEA Jazz Master has been receiving hospice care at home for the past few weeks. She was born on November 18, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan.

Her daughter, Tracey, has now taken over the role of primary caregiver and is managing both emotional and physical exhaustion, besides taking care of the financial strain.

She stated that they have been paying for a “private Home Care Aide to come during the day for a few hours,” while she has been nursing her mother and spending the time with her since July 7.

“The emotional toll of watching my mom's health decline is immense, and I'm physically and emotionally exhausted while being financially drained,” she stated.

Due to this, Tracey has started the GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover the costs of private home care, ensuring that the legendary jazz singer gets the comfort and dignity she deserves.

She stated that a few of her mother's friends had been "incredibly supportive" and had either donated funds or visited the family to spend a few nights with Sheila Jordan. While Tracey is "deeply grateful" for the donations, she noted that it was not enough to cover the entire costs.

“The healthcare system in our country is broken. Medicare limits her health-care coverage and doesn’t come close to covering our expenses,” she stated.

Tracey said her mother serves as the living bridge to the great musicians "who created Bebop and beyond, and she has treated her legacy with deep respect". She thinks this was their time to show her love and added that any type of support could make a "significant difference" in her life, ensuring that she gets the best care possible.

