Is Jessie J okay? Singer rushed to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J disclosed that she was hospitalized due to an infection, six weeks after undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer. In April, the 37-year-old performer revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage cancer. Jessie J, whose actual name is Jessica Cornish, stated that although she has left the hospital, she is still not feeling well.(Jessie J/Instagram)

She underwent a mastectomy to eradicate the disease before undergoing breast reconstruction surgery. In contrast, she revealed in a Sunday morning (3 August) post to her followers that she had become ill without warning and had been hospitalised for a period of time in the same ward where she had healed only weeks before.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney speaks out amid uproar over American Eagle ‘great genes’ ad controversy

Jessie J gives update on her health

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of a cannula inserted into her arm, revealing how she spent the last 24 hours. “Six weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery,” she said, calling her hospitalization “not expected or planned.”

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD. [But] they ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs,” Jessie J explained.

The Bang Bang singer, whose actual name is Jessica Cornish, stated that although she has left the hospital, she is still not feeling well.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” Jessie J explained.

“I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may or may not agree with me on this or not, and that's OK. But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery,” she said.

In a follow-up post, the singer discussed the effects of the healing process and how the disease affected her profession, parenting, and personal life.