Zareen Khan hospitalised after dengue, shares pic with cannula in hand

Actor Zareen Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to dengue. She is down with fever and body aches as per a report of Pinkvilla. On Wednesday, she shared her health update from the hospital. Also read: Zareen Khan on comparisons with Katrina Kaif Actor Zareen Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele .

Zareen Khan shares health update

Zareen posted photos from the hospital and updated fans about her health progress. Without revealing any glimpse of her face, she shared a photo of fruit juice and added in the caption, “#RecoveryMode”. She had previously also shared a photo from the hospital where she was seen taking IV fluids. A cannula was seen inserted in her hand as well. She added to the photo, "#LifeUpdate.”

Zareen Khan recuperating in hospital.

Who is Zareen Khan?

Zareen had made her acting debut with the 2010 film Veer, in which she played a princess. She was launched by Salman Khan in his film. Later, she rose to fame after starring in the popular dance number Character Dheela with Salman in the 2011 comedy-drama Ready. However, her highest-grossing release remains Housefull 2. Besides these, Zareen also featured in films like Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, 1921 and many more.

Did Zareen Khan quit acting?

As her last release was in 2021, many had assumed last year that Zareen might have quit acting for good. Clarifying that her break from films was due to the health of her mother, Zareen had told Hindustan Times, “My mother is doing better now. She’s not 100% fine, her health keeps fluctuating every now and then. But, I’m just happy whenever we have good days with her. These days are better because we’re not running to the hospital every now and then.”

“Nothing of this matters to me if I wouldn’t have my mother. I don’t have anybody else apart from her in my life. When she is not in the best of health, nothing matters to me in my life. That is the reason everything took a back seat including my work and my fitness routine. Now that she is having better days, I’ve again started working and focusing on my fitness regime,”she added.

Zareen is yet to announce her upcoming film. However, she is quite active on social media. Zareen had recently hosted an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Reddit and talked about comparisons with Katrina Kaif.

