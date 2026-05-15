What time will Drake's ‘Iceman’ album release Friday? LeBron diss in ‘1 AM In Albany’ leak fuels buzz

Canadian rapper Drake is all set to release his album, 'Iceman,' on Friday, May 15. The buzz around the release has already picked up with a leak of a track called '1 am in Albany' that purportedly targets LeBron James over the Lakers' star's stand on the rapper's highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards n Los Angeles on May 23, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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Though the track has not yet officially been confirmed as part of Drake's 'Iceman' album. However, it has fueled anticipation not only among Drake and Kendrick fans, but also LeBron fans! Amid that, the key question in everyone's mind is at what time the album will drop and how to check it out.

What Time Friday Will Drake's Iceman Drop?

Drake's latest album has been produced jointly by his own label, OVO Sound, along with Republic Records. The rapper and the team behind Iceman have mentioned the release date as May 15, Friday, in multiple trailers and teasers. There was, however, no mention of the time on Friday when the album will drop.

Also read: LeBron James' 21-year old comment resurfaces after Lakers GOAT earns billionaire status

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{{^usCountry}} It is widely expected that Iceman will drop at 12:00am EST Friday in the US, as is customary with most releases. But Drake himself has broken that tradition with his 2023 album 'All The Dogs' which dropped at 6am EST in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is widely expected that Iceman will drop at 12:00am EST Friday in the US, as is customary with most releases. But Drake himself has broken that tradition with his 2023 album 'All The Dogs' which dropped at 6am EST in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, it will not be a surprise for Drake fans if they have to wait longer than midnight Friday, May 15, to get their hands on Drake's Iceman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, it will not be a surprise for Drake fans if they have to wait longer than midnight Friday, May 15, to get their hands on Drake's Iceman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} '1 Am In Albany' Leak And Lebron Beef {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} '1 Am In Albany' Leak And Lebron Beef {{/usCountry}}

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As the buzz around the new Drake album builds up, a purported track from the album has leaked in which Drake disses Lebron James. The diss appears to be the Canadian rapper's response to Lebron appearing to take sides with Kendrick Lamar during their 2024 beef.

'The King' appeared on stage at Kenrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' concert in LA and also posted a video of himself vibing to 'Not Like Us' with Kendrick.

What '1 Am In Albany' Says About LeBron

If the leaks are to be believed, the song '1 AM In Albany' refers to the aforementioned row. He also seemed to take a dig at LeBron James for carrying a vinyl copy of rapper J Cole’s album, 'The Fall Off'. Drake also has a beef with Cole.

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The lyrics of the leaked verse allegedly go: “I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up. Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 & me, I’m a real n—, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

Here's a clip:

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Drake's Iceman will be available to stream on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. A YouTube release of the songs is also expected later today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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