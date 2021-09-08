Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / When Asha Bhosle dismissed 'tales' of rivalry with Lata Mangeshkar: 'Didi and I would have a good laugh'
When Asha Bhosle dismissed 'tales' of rivalry with Lata Mangeshkar: 'Didi and I would have a good laugh'

Asha Bhosle had spoken about rumours of a 'rivalry' with her sister Lata Mangeshkar. Recalling an incident, Asha had said that the two sisters had a 'good laugh' afterwards.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Sisters and singers Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.(Vidya-Subramanian/HT Photo)

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle had once opened up about rumours of a 'sibling rivalry' with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. As Asha rings in her 88th birthday, here is a throwback to when she spoke about an incident over which the sisters had a 'good laugh'.

Asha Bhosle started her singing career in 1943. She has sung over 12,000 songs across seven decades. She has also been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Time and again, there have been talks of a rivalry between her and Lata Mangeshkar.

In an old interview with a leading daily, Asha had said, "She’s my sister and my favourite singer. People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water. I remember, sometimes both of us would be at a function and some industry types would ignore me and interact only with her, as if to prove their loyalty. Later, didi and I would have a good laugh!”

Asha had also spoken with Mumbai Mirror a few years ago about the kind of songs her late husband, musician RD Burman, would give to Lata. Asha had said, “He'd give didi (Lata Mangeshkar) all the sweet, romantic songs and every time he'd want to experiment with the form he'd call me to sing. Be it Duniya Mein or Piya Tu (Caravan), Oh Meri Jaan Main Ne kaha (The Train) or Aaja Aaja, O Mere Sona (Teesri Manzil), he'd call me.”

Also Read | Asha Bhosle on turning 88: I want to resume live shows 

Asha Bhosle is known for her versatile voice. She has many songs to her credit including Aaiye Meherbaan (Howrah Bridge), Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera (Mere Sanam), Aao Huzoor Tumko (Kismat), Jaaiye Aap Kahan (Mere Sanam), Ab Ke Baras (Bandini), Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna), and Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne (Yaadon Ki Baaraat) among many others.

