When Asha Bhosle said she wanted to quit singing, become a housewife after first marriage: 'He forced me to continue'

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle had once spoken about wanting to quit singing and become a housewife after her first marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle. She had added that her husband didn't support her decision to become a homemaker.

Asha Bhosle had married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle when she was 16 years old. However, the couple separated in 1960. She had three children with Ganpatrao. Asha married musician Rahul Dev Burman in 1980.

In an old interview with news agency PTI, Asha had said, "All that I sought, then, was to keep house and play the mother to my first-born: Hemant. But my husband would not hear of my giving up the mic. He forced me to continue singing. Left to myself, I would have definitely quit.”

A few years ago, in an interview with Kavita Chhibber, Asha had opened up about her first marriage and the treatment she received at her in-laws' house. She had said, "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law."

She had added, "There was abuse and ill-treatment and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay."

On Wednesday, Asha Bhosle turned 88 and several stars from the film industry wished her. Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture with the singer and wrote, "Dear @ashabhosle. Tai, A very happy birthday to you. Your magical voice enthrals us all. I have always enjoyed expressing to your vocals. Lots of love."

Singer Shankar Mahadevan on Instagram dropped a photo and said, "She is the queen !! Am so honoured to spend such amazing moments with her !! Happiest birthday my dearest @asha.bhosle! Didi loads of love." Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the iconic @ashabhosle ji a very Happy Birthday!!"

Asha's career started in 1943 and she has given numerous hit songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Dum Maro Dum among several others. She was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.