When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Punjabi hit song Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14: 'It’s really famous'

BTS leader RM once revealed that he sang Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi pop number Tunak Tunak Tun when he was in middle school. The rapper, in an interview from 2017, was speaking about India when he made the surprising revelation.

It is known that BTS has not visited India yet. However, time and again, the Bangtan Boys expressed their interest in travelling to the country and meeting their fans here. During one such conversation, RM revealed that the hit Punjabi song was popular in South Korea, much like the famous Gangnam Style in India, and that he sang the song when he was 14 years old.

"I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun," he told Rolling Stone India. The rapper added, "It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14." Besides the music, RM also said that there are glimpses of India in their books and other places. "It’s very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairytales. So we got so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people…" he explained.

BTS voiced their hopes of visiting India last year as well. BTS leader RM told NDTV last year, "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."

"We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga said in the same interview.

