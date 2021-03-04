When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Punjabi hit song Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14: 'It’s really famous'
- BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
BTS leader RM once revealed that he sang Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi pop number Tunak Tunak Tun when he was in middle school. The rapper, in an interview from 2017, was speaking about India when he made the surprising revelation.
It is known that BTS has not visited India yet. However, time and again, the Bangtan Boys expressed their interest in travelling to the country and meeting their fans here. During one such conversation, RM revealed that the hit Punjabi song was popular in South Korea, much like the famous Gangnam Style in India, and that he sang the song when he was 14 years old.
"I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun," he told Rolling Stone India. The rapper added, "It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14." Besides the music, RM also said that there are glimpses of India in their books and other places. "It’s very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairytales. So we got so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people…" he explained.
Also Read: BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
BTS voiced their hopes of visiting India last year as well. BTS leader RM told NDTV last year, "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."
"We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga said in the same interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14
- BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'
- Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more
- BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster
- BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced
- BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record
- BTS singer Jungkook was the talk of the town with his surprise VLive followed by his statements on his upcoming mixtape, dubbed JJK1, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jonita Gandhi: Music industry is still male dominant and there’s a certain stereotyping that’s happening with women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift cancels Lover Fest concerts amid ‘unprecedented pandemic’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, woman brings pups Gustav and Koji to police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid composes for Radhe without Wajid, calls Salman 'our pillar of strength'
- Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame has said in a recent interview how Salman Khan has been supporting him after his brother Wajid's death last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox