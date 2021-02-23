BTS leader RM reveals he visited an art exhibition in Seoul and soaked up the sun on his cycle. See photos
- BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon took to Twitter to reveal he was out and about, visiting an art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea. Fans are aware that the Bangtan singer is an avid art enthusiast. The international rapper has expressed his interest in it from time to time.
This time around, RM stepped out to visit an art display at the National Museum of Korea. The rapper also shared two photos from the exhibition before sharing a picture of his bicycle and a selfie. A BTS fan, who goes by the Twitter handle of @iIlejeons, revealed that the art display in RM's tweet is a winter scene, done by Kim Jeong-hui. The work is a part of the 'After Every Winter Comes Spring' exhibition.
Also Read: Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary
It is also revealed that the picture of the plants is done by Eom Yujeong, as part of their solo exhibition 'Feuilles'. RM shared a series of photos with emojis representing winter and spring.
Following his tweet, artist Eom Yujeong thanked RM for paying a visit to his exhibition and sharing his work on social media. He retweeted the rapper's post and penned a thank you note.
RM shared a glimpse of his day out a few days after BTS released their BE Essential Edition. The leader joined fellow group members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for a special live session where they interacted with fans. During the chat, the group not only spoke about their new release but also confessed they missed the fandom. The group added that they hope things are different in the coming year.
While BTS has been busy with the activities leading up to the album's release, fans are also eagerly waiting to see BTS perform on MTV Unplugged. The septet will be seen performing their hit tracks, including songs from their latest album.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra has a 'palat' moment while walking her dogs. See pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, for a stroll in the streets of London. The actor had an impromptu 'palat' moment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree regrets giving up Bollywood dream, says 'I did not show gratitude'
- Actor Bhagyashree on her birthday has said that she did not appreciate the success that she got early in her career, and in her second innings, she would like to be more grateful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos
- BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Why would you name your son Taimur?': When 'famous personality' shamed Kareena
- Kareena Kapoor recently recalled how a 'famous personality', on the pretext of visiting her in the hospital hours after she'd given birth to her first son, shamed her for naming him Taimur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox