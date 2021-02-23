Kim Kardashian made a call to her father on his birth anniversary: Please come visit me in a dream soon
- Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
Kim Kardashian remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his 77th birth anniversary. The reality show star dug out an old picture of Robert, posing with Kim, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. She penned an emotional note to Robert, confessing she dialled his number hoping to have a conversation with him.
"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!" she said.
She also shared a series of photos featuring Robert and several Kardashian family members.
Khloé took to the comments section and wrote, "I love you daddy." She also shared an unseen video of Robert and said, "Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you’re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you!" Kylie Jenner took to the comments section and wrote, "happy birthday uncle robert!!!!!!!!!"
Kourtney shared a photo of the father-daughter duo and said, "Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I couldn’t have dreamed of any better."
The Kardashian family has a lot on their plate after Kim filed for a divorce from her husband Kanye West. She has been married to Kanye for over six and a half years. Kim's decision to end their marriage comes three months after Kanye's public meltdown, during one of his Presidential campaigns, followed by his tweets against his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The couple have four children together - North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and Psalm, 21 months old.
