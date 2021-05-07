When BTS singers Jimin, V and Jungkook made a cameo on TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s live session, watch

Until 2019, BTS was the only K-pop boy group under the BigHit umbrella. However, that changed when the entertainment company launched TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER). Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the two boy bands interact as juniors and seniors on various occasions. One such interaction took place in October 2019, when BTS singers Jimin, V and Jungkook guest-starred in TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun's VLive session.

During the live broadcast, Beomgyu and Yeonjun were seen making clay bears. As they interacted with fans, viewers heard a few people entering the room. Fans learned Jimin, V and Jungkook had walked in on their TXT duo's live session and joined in to say a quick hello. Although Jimin popped into the frame for a quick hello and Jungkook was heard interacting behind the camera, V sat down with the duo and showered them with praises.

"It’s very meaningful to be doing this with Yeonjun and Beomgyu," he said, as translated by South Korean publication Soompi, before adding, "They worked really hard for this album. They’d always sleep in the practice room and I saw them whenever I came to the office to record. It felt like I was looking at our past.”

BTS and TXT are set to release new music this month. BTS is currently promoting their upcoming song Butter. The song will be the group's second all-English song after their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite, which released last year. The group recently released concept clips featuring the members. The song is slated to release on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

TXT, on the other hand, is set to release its second studio album. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE delves into new, expansive and in-depth musicality for the opening of their new Chaos Chapter series. The album is set to release on May 31.