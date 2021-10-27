When Harry Styles proposed to desi fan who attended One Direction concert in wedding gown: 'Now I feel bad...'

Harry Styles once proposed to a fan who attended a One Direction concert in a wedding dress. The fan, who identified herself as Priya, attended the 1D concert in Philadelphia in August 2014.

Before Harry Styles began making music as a solo artist, he was a part of popular boy band One Direction. He, along with his fellow bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan not only delivered some hit songs but also held packed concerts.

During the Philadelphia concert, Harry said he heard about a fan who was attending the show wearing a gown. “I heard there was a girl here in her wedding dress. Is there a girl here in her wedding dress? Now I feel bad letting this go to waste so…” he said before he asked her name. “Priya?” he reconfirmed before he looked at her and said, “Will you marry me?”

The stadium erupted in cheers after his gesture. At the time, international publication Bustle shared a tweet of Priya in a white wedding gown.

Although Harry is currently working solo, his interactions with fans at concerts often make headlines. Last month, he made headlines after he stopped his concert to give a fan some dating advice. He recently also caught fans' attention when he helped a fan at his concert in Connecticut come out with a bi pride flag in his hand.

Besides his music career, Harry also has a couple of acting projects in the pipeline. The singer, who made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, has Don't Worry Darling in the pipeline. The movie also stars his rumoured girlfriend, actor Olivia Wilde and Black Widow star Florence Pugh.

Harry is also reportedly set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut soon. Variety journalist Matt Donnelly made a tweet about Harry's presence in MCU and revealed his role in the long-running superhero universe.