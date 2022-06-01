When KK called Arijit Singh ‘very gifted singer’ on Fame Gurukul, and Arijit later sang KK's Zara Sa at his concert

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday. He was 53. Celebs, including actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, have paid their tribute to the late singer on social media. Hours after the singer’s death following a concert in Kolkata, a fan account on Twitter shared an old video of KK from the reality singing show, Fame Gurukul. A part of the video features the late singer with a young Arijit Singh, while the latter half, showcases visuals from Arijit singing a KK song at one his own concerts. Read more: When late singer KK refused to sing at wedding functions ‘even if he was offered ₹1 crore'

Fame Gurukul was an Indian reality show, which premiered in June 2005. Arijit was reportedly 18, when he participated in Fame Gurukul, which was judged by lyricist Javed Akhtar and singers Shankar Mahadevan and KK.

Years after the show, Arijit, who has since become one of the most popular singers in India, paid a homage to KK in one of his concerts. Posting a video of Arijit and KK on Twitter, a fan account shared, “This video hits so different now! #KK telling Arijit Singh how different (a) singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit singing KK's song at his concert. Literally numb. #RIPKK.”

In the 17-second clip, KK, who was seated with fellow judges, Javed Akhtar, and Shankar Mahadevan, was heard telling Arijit, “You are a very, very gifted singer, and as we can all see, you have another stage to perform in. All the best, don’t worry.” The video ends with Arijit singing KK’s song Zara Sa, from the movie Jannat, at one his own concerts, years later.

Twitter users reacted to Arijit’s video with his Fame Gurukul mentor. “Oh man!!! This is just Arijit's recent concert in Washington DC… And he is admiring KK there,” read a comment on the tweet. Another comment read, “This is so shocking and unbelievable.”

Years ago, KK was asked about Arijit's talent. The late singer had then opened up about the advice he had offered Arijit. "I had told him (and there were other contestants too) to treat the show as a stepping stone. Once you're out in the real world, you must wait for the right opportunity and not burn yourself out. And Arijit did have his share of struggle till he got his rightful breaks," he told ETimes in 2017.

