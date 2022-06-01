When KK said people don’t recognize him at concerts because he was media shy: ‘They don’t know what I really look like’

Singer KK, who died Tuesday night in Kolkata, had once said that people do not recognise him as he has been media shy. KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. (Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer was born as Krishnakumar Kunnath, and later got the name KK. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, KK had said, “I have always been media shy, and you won’t see my photos much in the media. I think that’s why people don’t know who I really am. It happens so many times with me that after a concert fans come up to me and ask that are you really KK and have you really sung songs like Tadap Tadap or Alvida ? I know they are not misinformed, or anything like that, but it’s just that they haven’t seen me much. So, they don’t know what I really look like.”

He further said that what matters to him is the fact that people know his songs and he does not if they know who he is or what he looks like. KK added, “After I sing a song, I keep a track of it just for a short time. Just the first few reactions. After that, I don’t really take note of how well a particular song has done. It is only at shows when fans keep asking me to sing a particular song that I end up realising that it’s a big hit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a PTI report, KK was feeling unwell after he performed at a concert and reached his hotel in Kolkata. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead. The report quoted a senior official of the hospital as saying, “It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him.”

KK had his breakthrough in 1999 with his first album Pal in 1999, and the hit song Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He went on to deliver many more hits over the years.

He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows. His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.