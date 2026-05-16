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Who did Drake diss on ‘Iceman’? Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, LeBron James — Here’s the full list

In his latest releases, Drake addresses rivalries and personal struggles, hinting at conflicts with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and more.

May 16, 2026 01:34 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Drake returned in explosive fashion Friday with the surprise release of three projects: Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti. Fans are already dissecting what appear to be lyrical shots aimed at several high-profile figures across music, sports and the entertainment industry.

Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards n Los Angeles on May 23, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

According to Billboard, Iceman serves as Drake’s most personal and confrontational release in years, arriving after the rapper spent much of the past two years facing criticism following his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar.

On the album opener “Make Them Cry,” Drake hints at retaliation, rapping: “I’m in the cut just loading rebuttals.”

Billboard described the project as Drake sounding “inspired and recharged,” with the Toronto rapper openly addressing rivalries, betrayal and the emotional fallout from 2024.

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole appear referenced

Kendrick Lamar appears to be among the clearest targets on the album. On “Make Them Pay,” Drake raps: “100 million streams vanished, no one got questions,” which fans interpreted as a jab linked to Kendrick’s recent dominance and streaming success.

Rick Ross was another apparent target, with Drake boasting that he helped Ross’ streaming numbers long before internet streamer Adin Ross became popular.

Meanwhile, lyrics on “Burning Bridges” and “Firm Friends” seemed aimed at A$AP Rocky, including references to Rocky’s relationship and ongoing tensions between the two rappers.

The album also includes apparent shots directed at Playboi Carti, producer Mustard and longtime rival Pusha T.

Also Read: Spotify down for thousands as Drake releases three albums; Apple Music faces issues too

LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and UMG

Outside the music industry, Drake appeared to reference LeBron James on “Make Them Remember,” comparing the NBA superstar’s career moves to switching sides.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena/ Because you always made your career off of switchin’ teams up,” he raps.

The rapper also referenced DeMar DeRozan and addressed his ongoing legal battle involving Universal Music Group.

“I’m fighting the man, not suing a rapper,” Drake says on “B’s on the Table.”

Billboard also reported bars that fans believe target Pharrell, Jay-Z and even Dr. Dre.

Beyond the disses, Drake also opened up emotionally on the album, revealing his father is battling cancer and reflecting on how the events of 2024 changed him personally and professionally.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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