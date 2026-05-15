New music releases: From Drake’s ICEMAN to Shakira’s FIFA anthem to Gracie Abrams, everything to add to your playlist.

2. Shakira & Burna Boy — Dai Dai

One of this week’s biggest global music moments comes from Shakira and Burna Boy, who have teamed up for Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Blending Latin pop with Afrobeats and stadium-sized production, the track is designed as a celebratory, multilingual anthem for football fans across the world. While Shakira brings the same infectious energy that made Waka Waka a tournament favourite years ago, Burna Boy adds his signature groove and rhythmic flair, giving the song a fresh global sound. The lyrics also reference multiple participating nations, further highlighting themes of unity, celebration and football culture. FIFA has additionally confirmed that royalties from the song will go towards supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.