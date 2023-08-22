Who is Scooter Braun? Music mogul that Taylor Swift has Bad Blood with

If you have come across reports of singers Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande parting ways with their manager Scooter Braun, and are wondering why his name sounds familiar, we have the answer. The owner of music talent management agency SB Records had a famous public tiff with singer Taylor Swift over the ownership of the masters of her first six albums. (Also Read: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande break up with Scooter Braun, seek new management. Report)

Scooter Braun's company

Scooter Braun has managed the likes of Justin Bieber and Kanye West

Scooter founded his company SB Records in 2007. Ariana Grande was one of the most high-profile artistes to join his company, in 2013. Scooter sold his company Ithaca Holdings to South Korean company Hybe in 2019. He's currently the CEO of the American subsidiary of Hybe.

Artistes managed

Scooter has managed the likes of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin among others over the years. He also produced Never Say Never, the 2011 documentary on Bieber.

Tiff with Taylor Swift

Scooter's name recurrently came up during a much publicised tiff with Taylor Swift from 2019 to 2021. When Scooter acquired Taylor's former music lable Big Machine Records in 2019, he also got the ownership of the six albums the singer had rolled out under that label, before moving on to Republic Records in 2018.

Taylor claimed that she tried to buy the masters of her albums from Big Machine but the label offered her an unfavourable deal. She called Scooter an “incessant, manipulative bully." Taylor alleged that Big Machine prevented her from using her own music for her American Music Awards performance in 2019 and her documentary Miss Americana in 2020.

Taylor then released rerecorded versions of her six albums in 2021, calling each of them Taylor's Version, thus regaining control over her music. All the rerecorded albums were a rage and resulted in her becoming the highest-earning musician of 2021.

Scooter losing more artists

As per latest reports, Ariana and Demi have also split ways with Scooter. While Demi joined Scooter's company in 2019, Ariana was associated with him for around a decade.

