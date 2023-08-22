Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande break up with Scooter Braun, seek new management. Report

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are looking for new management after parting ways with Scooter Braun last month, according to Billboard. Following the fellow pop star Demi Lovato's lead Grande has also left her longtime manager Scooter Braun(Twitter)

Lovato joined Braun and his SB Projects company in 2019. Before that, she was managed by Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack.

An insider close to the situation says Lovato wanted to try a new direction, but she was grateful for her time with SB Projects. She has not found new management yet, but she is talking about some options.

Reps for Lovato and Braun did not comment.

Lovato released two albums under Braun’s management, 2021’s Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and 2020’s pop-punk Holy Fvck, which peaked at No. 7 on the chart.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer has had 36 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2008, including four top 10 hits. All of her eight studio albums debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, with 2009’s Here We Go Again hitting No. 1.

On Sept. 18, Lovato will release Demi Lovato Revamped, which features rock versions of her biggest hits such as “Heart Attack,” “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Slash, “Cool For the Summer” and more.

When she signed with SB Projects, the 31-year-old shared on Instagram saying, “Dreams came true today for me…Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey.”

Scooter posted on his Instagram at that time, “She is a special person and a special talent. I’m… we… are honored. Welcome to the family Demi.”

Following the fellow pop star's lead Grande has also left her longtime manager Braun.

Puck News first reported the split on Monday.

Reps for Grande and Braun did not comment.

Grande joined Braun and his SB Projects in 2013, when she released her debut album “Yours Truly”. She told Elle in 2013 that Braun was “an incredible businessman” who was passionate about her project.

The “Save Your Tears” singer briefly fired Braun in 2016, which he blamed on “s—-y boyfriends”. He told Variety in 2018 that he waited for her to come back to him. “And when s—-y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call. She said, ‘Can I see you tomorrow?,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m busy’ — I actually couldn’t, so I said, ‘I could see you Thursday,’ or whatever, and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation.”

Braun also helped Grande organize a benefit concert in Manchester after the 2017 terrorist attack at her show. He said their relationship gave them strength for that year.

SB Project’s artist roster still includes longtime client Justin Bieber among others.

After a report on Friday that Bieber was leaving SB, reps for both sides told Billboard that those “rumors” were “not true.”

J Balvin, who also signed with Braun in 2019, left in May and is now managed by Roc Nation.

In 2021, Braun sold SB Projects’ parent company Ithaca Holdings to South Korean entertainment giant HYBE, under which SB Projects still operates. Braun is now HYBE America’s CEO and earlier this year he helped HYBE buy leading hip-hop label Quality Control.