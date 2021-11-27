Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Why Chin2 Bhosle never used his grandmother Asha Bhosle to get work

Singer Chin2 Bhosle tells us it was a very different journey for him when he decided to get into music like his family.
Chin2 Bhosle says he never took help from his grand mother, Asha Bhosle in his career.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 11:46 AM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Despite being the grandson of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and hailing from a family of legendary artistes, Chin2 Bhosle claims he has never used his lineage to advance in his career.

The singer says, “First and foremost, there was no pressure on my mind because, in my mind, I was never going to take music as a career. I did my MBA and I always said I would work in the corporate setting.”

The singer tells us that when he decided to pursue music like his family, it was a very different journey for him.

Music was a serious passion and hobby for me. I had a band in school and the other thing is that I never got into Indian music like my family,” he shares.

Bhosle says since he used a different path for his music career, he never faced nepotism questions.

“I grew up during a period when the music in our films didn’t appeal to me in the least. My defining period in music was the early 1980s. I despised it and couldn’t stand the film music being made. At that time, I was listening to western music. Hence I didn’t have pressure to live up to anything , I used to sing English songs,” says the singer, who also teaches music now and is Guru at Furtados school of music.

RELATED STORIES

He rose to fame after being a part of Hindi boyband, Band of Boys along with Karan Oberoi, Siddharth Haldipur, Sherrin Varghese and Sudhanshu Pandey. Bhosle reveals that even after that , people didn’t know he was Asha Bhosle’s grandson for years.

“That is a question I would avoid at all costs. It is only later when I got some standing in music on my own, my grand ma would tell me that , kya tu sharma raha hai to say that I am your grandmother. I was like it would open doors that I don’t want to open. She also used to tell me that ‘Chintoo, if you any help , you come to me.’ I told her that you don’t open any doors for me because I don’t need it. Things happened on its own. I I didn’t need to bank on my name or lineage,” he ends.

