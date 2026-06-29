Why did Harry Styles collapse on stage at Wembley? Viral video sparks concern as fans ask, 'Why didn't his team notice?'

Harry Styles frightened fans after briefly collapsing during his sold-out concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday. Viral videos from the show quickly fueled speculation that the singer collapsed due to the severe heatwave sweeping parts of Europe.

Viral videos sparked fears that extreme temperatures caused Harry Styles' fall at Wembley Stadium. However, reports say the singer briefly choked on water while performing his signature "whale" move (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (AFP)

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TMZ cited sources close to the situation and reported that Styles accidentally choked on water while attempting his signature "whale" move. The brief choking spell caused him to lose his balance and fall.

Fan-recorded videos circulating across social media showed the Grammy-winning singer suddenly coughing, dropping to the stage and lying on his back for several seconds.

Read more: Harry Styles' one-word response to apparent 'Viva Palestina' chant at concert viral; watch

What happened during the Wembley performance?

The incident occurred near the end of Styles' performance while he was singing "As It Was." Reports said he had taken a sip of water before attempting the familiar "whale" stunt.

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{{^usCountry}} The stunt is Styles' concert tradition where he sprays water into the air for fans. He had taken a sip of water before attempting the familiar "whale" stunt. Instead of spraying the water cleanly into the air, he appeared to inhale some of it in the video, triggering a coughing fit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stunt is Styles' concert tradition where he sprays water into the air for fans. He had taken a sip of water before attempting the familiar "whale" stunt. Instead of spraying the water cleanly into the air, he appeared to inhale some of it in the video, triggering a coughing fit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Videos showed the singer clutching his chest, coughing repeatedly and briefly struggling to catch his breath. Witnesses said the entire episode lasted only a few seconds. After the fit, Styles stood up and waved to fans while leaving the stage without any injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos showed the singer clutching his chest, coughing repeatedly and briefly struggling to catch his breath. Witnesses said the entire episode lasted only a few seconds. After the fit, Styles stood up and waved to fans while leaving the stage without any injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entertainment Weekly reported that the singer returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entertainment Weekly reported that the singer returned for his next scheduled Wembley performance. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Harry Styles' honest 4-word admission on the grief of losing Liam Payne: ‘I struggle…'

Heatwave fueled online speculation

The incident happened as the United Kingdom experienced unusually high temperatures, with London recording temperatures approaching 36°C (97°F).

The extreme weather prompted many fans online to initially suspect that heat exhaustion had caused the collapse. According to the BBC, the back of Styles' shirt appeared to be wet with sweat during the concert.

On a TikTok video of the incident, one user wrote, "Oh, that man was DYING in the heat."

Another commentator wrote, “I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream. Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!”

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Some worried fans wrote, “Why didn’t any of his team notice that he was struggling with his tie? This is so bad.”

Following his final performance in London on Saturday, July 4, the Grammy winner will go to São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City before coming to the US for 30 performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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