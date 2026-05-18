Harry Styles' one-word response to apparent 'Viva Palestina' chant at concert viral; watch

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The clip originated from a TikTok account called @raquiraq. The veracity of the exact exchange is unverified.

One particular clip that has spread like wildfire with millions of views within a few hours. The clip features a very brief interaction between Harry Styles and an audience member. The 32-year-old could be seen in the clip tuning his guitar when the audience member shouts, 'Viva Palestina' or 'Long Live Palestine .' In response, Styles purportedly says: "Correct."

The first leg of Harry Styles' 'Together, Together' tour kicked off in Amsterdam on May 16, Saturday. As thousands gathered to listen to the former 'One Direction' singer live, clips from the performances started going viral on social media.

What Is Harry Styles' Stance On The Issue Of Palestine Singer Harry Styles is not a prominent supporter of the Palestinian case and has maintained ambiguity on the issue. It has led to criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, further escalating the ambiguity.

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The criticism from the pro-Palestinian people has come when he purportedly interacted with audience members holding Israeli flags at concerts. He also faced criticism for reportedly hosting Israeli journalists.

On the other hand, his charity initiative, Choose Love, which works with refugees worldwide, has also worked in aid for Palestinian Refugees during his ‘Love On Tour’ concert series.

Harry Styles 'Together, Together' Tour The 'Together, Together' is a year-long multi-country tour by Harry Styles that started on May 16 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will end on December 13 in Sydney, Australia.

The tour will cover seven countries. The first leg in Europe kicked off in Amsterdam from May 16 till June 5. The next destination is London, the UK, from June 12 to July 4.

Next, 'Together, Together' comes to the Americas, with Brazil first on the cards from July 17 to July 24. Then it will reach Mexico City from August 1 to August 10. Then comes the US where Harry Styles will tour for more than two months, starting August 26 till October 31.

The tour ends in Australia, from November 27 to December 13.