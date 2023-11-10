Wynonna Judd breaks silence on concerning CMA Awards 2023 performance: ‘I’m just going to come clean with y’all’

“Wynonna Judd, you OK tonight gal??? What the heck was that?” “Why is Wynonna Judd holding onto Jelly Roll for dear life?”

" I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him,” said the 59-year-old country singer.

Fans of American country singer Wynonna Judd had been raising questions left and right after the singer's ‘concerning’ performance during the CMA Awards 2023.

The singer has finally broken her silence on her performance through a TikTok video. “Don’t read the comments; I read the comments!” began the singer in the clip posted on Wednesday, November 8.

“I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous. I got out there, and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him,” she continued. “I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his and he asked me to sing, and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

The singer, 59, had stepped up to surprise the audience as she sang along with Jelly Roll to his song, “Need Favour.” However, throughout her performance, she held onto the 38-year-old singer's arm as she crooned beside him, which sparked concerns among her fans regarding her health.

Wynonna also added that her performance with the rapper and singer came as a complete shock as it was not announced beforehand, adding to her nervousness.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared her feelings on the performance with Jelly Roll: “I have to show up for people like people did me. That’s my job now is to pass it on because people have been so generous with me and now it’s my turn to be generous with people like Jelly Roll, and that’s what I’m doing."

At the closing of the awards this year, Jelly Roll took the stage again with K.Michelle to pay homage to the Judds (Wynonna and her mother Naomi, who recently passed away in 2022 and was a great singer as well) The duo performed the song “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

“The first thing I said was, ‘I won’t do this without Wynonna’s blessing.’ Even before I did the song or recording, I called Wynonna,” said Jelly Roll about his tribute.

“I have an immense amount of respect for Wynonna; I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. And she said, ‘Not only do I want you to do it, I want you to do it big!'”