Wynonna Judd's CMA Awards 2023 performance sparks concern among fans, ‘something is wrong with her’

Wynonna Ellen Judd, the American country music vocalist recently graced the CMA Awards 2023 stage for a performance. However, her condition during the show has stirred worry among her fans regarding her well-being. The 59-year-old country music singer, known for her vocal prowess, appeared unstable during the performance, prompting social media to be flooded with concerns about her health.

Jelly Roll, left, and Wynonna Judd perform "Need a Favor" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

Wynonna Judd's frail performance at CMA Awards 2023 sparks health concern

The Why Not Me singer, during the show engaged in a duet with newcomer Jelly Roll. The duo joined forces to sing the latter’s hit song Need a Favor. However, fans and audiences present, were quick to notice that something was off with Wynonna. She was observed clutching Jelly Roll for support while performing.

Wynonna Judd, who rose to prominence in the 1980s performing alongside her mother and singing partner Naomi, tragically lost her mother, Naomi Judd, to suicide last April. During their six-year tenure, the Judds garnered over 60 industry accolades, including five Grammy nominations, and sold over 20 million records globally.

Certain outlets claimed that Judd had to withdraw from her participation at the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash the previous year due to a serious instance of vertigo. Therefore fans kept wondering if the performance was affected by the same problem again.

Many took to their social media sites to raise concerns about her health. A user wrote “Wondering if she’s having another severe bout of vertigo. Looking down, holding on for dear life, and barely moving…makes sense”, another said “I’m worried about Wynonna Judd on this opening song from the CMA Awards. She looked she could barely walk, grabbed Jelly Roll’s jacket, and didn’t MOVE.”, “Why is Wynonna Judd gripping tf out of Jelly like that… and why is she screaming the words? It looks like she doesn’t even know the words! I can’t even”.

