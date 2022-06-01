Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal: Revisit the romantic, beautiful voice of KK with these evergreen songs

Singer KK, also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, who gave Indian music lovers many hits over the last three decades has died at 53. He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital where he was declared brought dead. While fans are expressing their grief and shock at the sudden death of the singer, take a look at some of his most popular songs over the decades. (Also read: Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata)

Pal

Pal marked KK's debut in 1999. The beautiful song about the fleeting nature of life was a hit among the younger generation.

Tadap Tadap,Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Singer KK started his Bollywood career with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He gained accolades for his heartbreaking yet soulful voice in the hit track Tadap Tadap and never looked back.

Awarapan Banjarapan,Jism

KK gave his twist to the song Awarapan Banjarapan from the film Jism. Starring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu, the song struck chords with almost everyone.

Tu Aashiqui Hai,Jhankar Beats

The singer made everyone tap their feet to the heartwarming number Tu Aashiqui Hai from the film Jhankar Beats.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai,Gangster

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja, Gangster is best known for KK’s song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai—a perfect love track.

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar,Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

KK gave the national anthem for first love with Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar from the film starring Hazel Crowney and Ruslaan Mumtaz.

