‘You see me walking those steps, baby’: Hanumankind performs in Goa 3 months after successful knee surgery

Rapper Hanumankind made an appearance at the Royal Enfield MotoVerse 2025 in Goa, stepping up on the stage to perform for the first time since his knee surgery. He addressed the audience and expressed his gratitude for their support. The rapper took centre stage in Vagator on Friday night. Hanumankind underwent a knee surgery earlier this year.

At the event, the rapper, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, showed enthusiasm and matched the vibe of the audience.

Also read: Wicked: For Good ending explained- What happens after Dorothy throws water on Elphaba?

Hanumankind’s electric performance

As the crowd went wild, the rapper crooned several hit tracks, including Reckless, The Last Dance, Police At the Door, Rush Hour, and Damson. Before starting his performance, Hanumankind addressed his fans and thanked them for their support. He said, “Hello Goa, this is my first performance after my knee surgery… But you see me walking those steps, baby.”

The rapper further added, “It’s been three months now, but I am so grateful to be able to perform with you guys as my first show after the surgery. Thank you for having me. I really appreciate it."

During the performance, the musician made sure that the crowd was also actively participating and vibing with his songs. He encouraged the audience to sing along and respond to the cue to create a rhythm.

In the midst of the performances, Hanumankind would also say to the crowd, “If you don’t know the songs, just vibe to it. Don’t get too rowdy."

Also read: Squid Game America moves forward; David Fincher joins Hwang Dong Hyuk for spin-off set in the same universe

Hanumankind’s brutal knee injury

According to a post by Rolling Stone India, the rapper sustained a knee injury during his London concert. Hanumankind had to undergo surgery and also postpone his North America tour, which was to kick off on August 22 in Atlanta. The musician shared an update about his condition in a social media note. He added that the doctor’s attention was required and that he would be going under the knife very soon. All the tickets were refunded and new tour dates were announced later.

Humankind recently made his Bollywood debut with the title track of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. The film will be out on December 5.

FAQs

Q1. What is Hanumankind’s real name?

Ans. Hanumankind’s real name is Sooraj Cherukat.

Q2. How did Hanumankind sustain a knee injury?

Ans. Hanumankind sustained a knee injury during a London concert.

Q3. What is the Royal Enfield MotoVerse?

Ans. Royal Enfield Motoverse is a three-day motorcycle event held in Goa.