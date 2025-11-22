What Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun were doing in 2011, fourteen years before being cast together in Dhurandhar; watch

The profession of acting means to adopt a character. This character can be of any age, religion or status. As long as the performance is convincing, these factors don’t really come into account. But in the film industry when two actors, who have a significant age gap, come together for a film, many eyebrows are often raised. That’s exactly what happened when 40-year-old Ranveer Singh was cast opposite 20-year-old Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar . But after seeing their onscreen chemistry in the teaser, fans were blown away. For many sceptical netizens, the debate came to an end. Well, a throwback video of the two actors from 14 years ago is now going viral.

This viral video shows us where Dhurandhar co-stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun were in the year 2011. In the clip, we see Ranveer dancing to the track Aadat Se Majboor , in his second film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Back then, 26-year-old Ranveer had just begun his acting career and was fairly new in the industry. Right below this video is Sara’s famous ad for a fast food chain, which was shot when she was just 6 years old. In this commercial, Sara adorably asks a boy, who is roughly her age, if they are ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’. However, he says no because ‘girlfriends are too demanding’. But he later gives in.

Both Sara and Ranveer have clearly come a very long way in their careers. Ranveer has been an integral part of the film industry for over two decades. Sara, on the other hand, has done several commercials and films as a child artist, and now Dhurandhar marks her Bollywood debut in a lead role. Together, we are sure the two will create magic onscreen.

Also starring Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5. How excited are you?