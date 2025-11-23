Squid Game America moves forward; David Fincher joins Hwang Dong Hyuk for spin-off set in the same universe

Squid Game is officially moving to America. Following the three hit seasons in Korea, the creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, will collaborate with David Fincher to bring the spinoff of the series to screens, featuring a new cast, plot, and release schedule. According to the report by Collider, the audiences are expected to witness an epic crossover between the South Korean thriller, while the games will be played by new English players. Squid Game America gets the green light with David Fincher on board and production slated for 2026(Netflix)

The spin-off series had been buzzing on the internet since Squid Game season 3 wrapped up with Cate Blanchett’s cameo. While Fincher has been roped in to take the director’s chair for the show, reports claim that the shooting for the episodes will begin in February 2026.

Everything we know about Squid Game America

With filming set to commence in the next year, it has reportedly been revealed that Los Angeles and California are the top locations for the shoot. Additionally, details of the plot have yet to be kept under wraps; the reports claim that the storyline will be set in the same universe as the original show. Although the American version is expected to exhibit a cultural shift, it is anticipated to run in parallel with the Korean series.

While Netflix has not officially shared the news, the show has been listed on the Film and Television Industry Alliance website, which reveals that Zeus Zamani and Rhett Giles arecoming on board to produce the series, alongside Fincher and Hyuk. The synopsis of the show is also posted on the website, which reads, “A US version of the Korean hit series, the spin-off is set in the same world, but we get to see how the games are handled in America,” as per Radio Times.

As for the cast members, Blanchett has joined the show and will take over the role of the salesperson, originally played by Gong Yoo. The actress’s character in the upcoming show will be the bridge between the original show and the new interpretation.

Hwang Dong Hyuk’s take on Cate Blanchett’s role

Following the series finale of Squid Game, Dong Hyuk sat down for a conversation with Variety, where he revealed Cate Blanchett’s cameo in the last episode. The creator shared at the time, "All I wanted to have was just an impactful ending, and that’s all that was to it. Honestly, I haven’t heard officially from Netflix about David Fincher creating a Squid Game. I have heard the rumours, of course, though. But again, it was just the ending that I wanted for season 3."

The showrunner further added that he came up with Blanchett’s role by the end of his writing the script. “I’ve always been a big fan of Cate Blanchett, and all of my producers are as well. They really wanted her. As for offering the role to the particular actor, that happened after we began shooting.” Meanwhile, Squid Game America is expected to release around Christmas 2028.

