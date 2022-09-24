Your three-day hall pass to Unwind is here!

May we have drumroll please? If you are in the Capital in the first week of October, and are looking for a place to have some scrumptious meals and best of pop music, look no further!

MobiKwik presents HT City Unwind is a three-day festival, which will take place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, from October 7-9. It promises to be one of India’s biggest food and music fests, featuring high-octane performances from some of the biggest pop stars in the country. You are also guaranteed a food haven for three days with a spread of culinary delights!

In association with HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram, HT City Foodies, the fun event will see popular restaurants and brands bringing the best of culinary delights. From top chefs in the country holding masterclasses to impart valuable tips and tricks, to some of the most droolworthy food items, HT City Unwind is a must-attend for all the food lovers!

On the music front, while the first day will see power-packed performances by popular musicians, including Sunanda Sharma and Rashmeet Kaur, Day 2 will see Jass Manak, one of the most popular Punjabi pop stars in the country right now, take the stage.

The final day will see star rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh enthral the audience with his hits such as Brown Rang, Blue Eyes and many more!

And that’s not all! Apart from these names, several rock acts and DJ acts, including Swarveda, Tarkash, Rocknama and DJ Sumit Sethi, are set to make the festival’s lineup and your evenings more musical! Watch out this space for contests to win entry passes to the event.

