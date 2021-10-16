Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yuvika Chaudhary calls husband Prince Narula her favourite co-star: I’m most comfortable with him

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary talks about the equation she and her husband Prince Narula share with each other and how it makes them team up for work more often.
Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s romance also blossomed on the job when they participated on a reality TV show.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

Actor couple Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula have been collaborating a lot for music videos, of late. Chaudhary explains it’s the comfort level they share with each other that makes them click well together for work.

“It’s like working with the best person,” she gushes, adding, “I’m most comfortable with him. Yeh comfort level kisi aur ke saath nahi aata. Our chemistry and performance comes out very natural. There’s no awkwardness. He’s my favourite co-star.”

She feels “blessed” that they’re getting more and more opportunities to work together and she prays that “hum dono saath mein bahut kaam karein”.

The couple’s romance also blossomed on the job when they participated in reality show Bigg Boss in 2016. And since then, they’ve continued working with each other and even participated in other reality shows, besides music videos including Thoda Pyar, Burnout, Ilzaam and Pyar Hoya Ae.

“It is an amazing feeling to work with your partner. What else can you ask for. I can only say, ‘Thank God’. I’m so comfortable shooting with him that now I feel awkward shooting with someone else, especially the songs. We’re just ourselves; we don’t have to do anything extra,” she shares.

RELATED STORIES

Having said that, Chaudhary reveals that initially, many warned them to not work with each other so frequently.

“I keep hearing that it’s very difficult to be on set with your partner because a lot of clashes happen. Even on a dance reality show, we were told that tum logo ka pyaar chala jayega when you spend too much time together. But, nothing of that sort happened,” she says.

In fact, she adds that it is this “good habit” of working together that has helped them sail smooth during the pandemic and lockdowns.

“We were home at and it was just me, Prince and a director, and we shot a song. We’re blessed to have fans who give us so much love. Woh pyaar hi humein kheech ke laata hai ek saath,” she concludes.

