Zayed Khan: Hailing from Andaman, helped me make a special connect with the industry

Born and brought-up in Port Blair, singer-lyricist Zayed Khan feels hailing from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands worked in his favour. After recording the title track of the biopic of Ahilyabai Holkar and Khan is now focusing on Indie songs and live performances. Zayed Khan

The singer says, “I was very skeptical before shifting my base to Mumbai but everyone was very welcoming here. They were more than happy to help me and support me. I think my place of origin helped me in making a special connect with them. They took me and my work quite seriously and this helped me to establish in this grand city.”

Telling us about his journey Khan shares, “I come from a family of freedom fighters. My father used to do live shows but unfortunately, he passed away when I was just four. So, at the age of nine I started doing live shows, writing and creating music. I got offer from Punjabi composer Oye Kunal where I penned lyrics and sung a single Jo Tun Na Mile which was shot in my hometown. I also featured in the video. It was in January last year that I came to Mumbai and a film project.”

On his debut song, he says, “Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has penned lyrics for the film. I have come to know that they plan to cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the shoot is set to begin soon.”

Khan has come up another Indie song Deedar that features Khushboo Khan and has garnered multi-million views. “I have recorded two Indie songs and both are interconnected. The second song will be out soon,” he adds. Besides, he is in talks with filmmaker Waseem Amrohi to pen lyrics and sing for freedom fighter Udham Singh’s biopic.

After the month of Ramzan he is planning to get back to live singing. “I have a set-up in my hometown which helps me to sustain in Mumbai. Now, I want to get back to singing soon. I have named my rented home as Andaman House where I have two acquaintances from Andaman putting up with me – a budding singer and actor. I want to help talented youngsters from the islands to find work in the industry,” he adds.