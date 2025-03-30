Zayn Malik cancels Mexico City show after getting ‘severe food poisoning’, apologises to fans

Hundreds of fans were eagerly looking forward to one of Zayn Malik's final shows on his Stairway to the Sky Tour. The singer, however, had to cancel the show after suffering from food poisoning. He took to his Instagram Stories mere hours before the show was scheduled to begin to announce that he had to cancel. (Also read: Zayn Malik's regretful confession about One Direction: ‘I wish I had...’) Zayn Malik cancelled his concert in Mexico City.

What Zayn said

In his note, Zayn wrote, "I'm heartbroken to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight in Mexico City. I’ve been really sick since this morning, and despite trying everything to push through, my body just isn’t allowing it. I’m so sorry to let you down. The love and energy I always feel from my fans mean the world to me, and it hurts deeply to miss this moment with you. Thank you for your understanding, and please know I’m sending all of my love to each of you.”

'It's no joke, still struggling'

A few hours later, he offered an update on his health and said, “Mexico. I love you even though myself and many of my crew got severe food poisoning… It's no joke, still struggling. To my fans, I am so sorry. These shows have made me feel alive, happy, grateful and at home, and that's all because of you. These shows, your energy, your fan projects filled me with so much love and a feeling I can’t even describe. Big love.”

The internet went into a meltdown a few days ago, on March 25, when Zayn Malik performed at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes. His opening number was the widely popular single from his former band One Direction titled Night Changes, from their 2014 album, Four. “I haven’t sung this song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried," he said as the fans cheered hard for him.