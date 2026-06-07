...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

Jun 07, 2026 07:15 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kochi, National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at a private hospital here while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, family sources said.

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

He was 56.

Kumar died around 10.43 pm on Saturday, they said.

The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support.

According to family sources, he developed sudden health complications and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Kumar first gained recognition through mimicry and comedy before entering films in the late 1990s. Although he made his film debut in 1997, it was during the 2000s that his comic performances earned him widespread popularity.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in 'Achanurangatha Veedu' and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed portrayal in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' .

He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national award pneumonia kochi
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.