Nia Sharma says Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora inspired her to do Phoonk Le: ‘Grew up watching Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Nia Sharma's latest turn as dancer in her music video Phoonk Le has been appreciated by fans. The actor reveals that even though she was nervous about the song, she took inspiration from Bollywood's dancing divas Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, and Bipasha Basu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Nia is no stranger to doing music videos, she feels that Phoonk Le is different from what she has done in the past as it is closer to the large-scale Bollywood item numbers. In a recent interview, she talked about what inspired her to say yes to it and how she prepared for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Bollywood Life, she said that she agreed to do the song because she grew up admiring Malaika and Katrina and wanted to follow in their footsteps. "I have grown up watching Chaiyya Chaiyya. Katrina Kaif killing every song she does, be it Sheila Ki Jawaani, Kamli, it's like she has the fire in her and if I got something similar why wouldn't I do that," she said.

The actor added that she took inspiration from Malaika and Bipasha's item numbers but always wondered if she would be able to emulate them. Nia said, "I did a lot of homework by watching Malaika Arora's Munni Badnam, Bipasha Basu's Beedi Jalai le, and when I saw them doing this onscreen I wondered will I ever be able to do this, will I be able to do this, you keep seeing Malaika Arora and look what she does, which is quite magic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Nia Sharma teaches Salman Khan to dance to her song Phoonk Le

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, Phoonk Le premiered on January 6. Nia was last seen on TV as a boss in Bigg Boss OTT and later Bigg Boss 15. She also starred in the latest season of Zee 5's web series Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON