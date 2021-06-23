Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nivetha Thomas shares new pics in a red saree, fans declare 'this is eye fest for us'

Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Telugu film Vakeel Saab, shared two new pictures of hers. The actor wore an 'old saree'. Both the pictures got a lot of love from her fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Telugu film, Vakeel Saab and Tamil film, Darbar.(NivethaThomas/Instagram)

Actor Nivetha Thomas took to Instagram and shared photos of her in a saree on Wednesday. In the picture, the Darbar actor is seen posing at the camera, draped in a vibrant red saree, matching it with a shiny blue-coloured blouse and neutral-toned makeup.

Sharing it, Nivetha Thomas wrote, "When an old saree gently reminded me she existed and then gave me a hug." Her fans showered her post with love. One took to the comment section and wrote, "This is eye fest for us!" Another fan said, "The stunning beauty." A third user enquired, "Need to know what do you eat to look such beautiful .. you look so Gorgeous mam ...." A fourth person commented, "You are the sweetest cutest bestest." Another user declared, "That's hot enough to beat the winters."

Many others dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments box.

Couple of days back, the Darbar actor posted a picture with a mask on and getting the first Covid-19 jab. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Please get vaccinated." Nivetha enjoys a huge fan following on social media and stays connected with her fans through her posts.

On the work front, she was last seen in Rajnikanth's Darbar. The film featured Nayanthara, and Suniel Shetty as well.

Also read: Minissha Lamba says she was cheated on when she was dating an actor, calls her ex ‘a big flirt’

Nivetha also appeared in Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, playing the role of Pallavi. The film starred Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Shruti Hassan and Annaya Nagalla in important roles.

Nivetha is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Midnight Runner, also starring Regina Cassandra. The film is directed by Sudheer Verma and is likely to release this year.

