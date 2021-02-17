Nivetha Thomas unveils her new look with then and now picture
- Nivetha Thomas chopped her long hair but did not hint if it was for an upcoming project. She shared then and now pictures of herself.
Actor Nivetha Thomas, who predominantly works in South cinema, on Tuesday unveiled her new look on her Instagram page. Sporting a bob cut, she revealed her look by comparing it with her older picture in which she’s seen having longer hair.
She captioned her post: “Looking down. Looking up! Wait, what other difference is there? #thenandnow (sic).” Nivetha didn’t hint if the new look is for any of her upcoming projects.
Last seen in Telugu action-thriller V, Nivetha will soon start shooting for Telugu remake of Korean film, Midnight Runners. Regina Cassandra is also part of the project.
The yet-untitled project will be directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame. An investigative thriller, Midnight Runners is a 2017 Korean action comedy which tells the story of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers.
While the original film featured two male actors in the lead, it is learnt that the Telugu remake will feature two actresses in titular roles.
Nivetha’s last theatrical release was Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. She played Rajinikanth’s daughter in the movie. Despite the film’s failure at the box-office, Nivetha was lauded for her performance in the film.
